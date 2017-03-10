Wary of roommate coitus, Gus and Mickey retreat to his place. As luck would have it, Mickey gets stranded at the sprawling apartment complex. If you’ll recall from season 1, Gus lives in the Springwood apartments, a complex full of Los Angeles dreamers. When they return there, the complex is immediately placed on lockdown. How convenient! A convict on the loose keeps Mickey near Gus for the remainder of the episode.Trapped inside the complex, the two start to reconsider each other. (An alternative title for this series: Reconsidering The Person You Shouldn’t Be Dating.) Together, the two hatch a plan to help Mickey escape the heavily policed complex. When Mickey makes a run for it, she’s forced to save Gus, who ends up in a scuffle with the police. And here we are again: Mickey’s saving Gus. This series has always done a nice job of inverting the relationship standbys. Usually, it's Gus saving Mickey, or trying at the very least. In the end, the lockdown forces Mickey to stay at Gus’s, forcing more interaction between the two.