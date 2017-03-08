It’s been more than a year since Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy Love debuted on computer screens around the country. For 10 episodes, we saw two individuals try to get over their own individuality, and maybe force their way briefly into a relationship. By now, the ups and downs of Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey's (Gillian Anderson) tumultuous relationship has probably been reduced in fans' heads to a haze of magic shows, convenience stores, and an Australian roommate’s accent.