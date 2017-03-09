Last year, we watched excitedly as Beyoncé jumped from lemonade straight into a deep bottle of watermelon water when she invested in a cold pressed juice company called WTRMLN WTR. Less than a year later, the brand announced three new flavors, or as they’re being called, “BLNDS.” Each new BLND is made with WTRMLN WTR’s signature base of watermelon flesh and rind. The three blends that were just added are called WTRMLN GNGR, WTRMLN LME, and WTRMLN TRT CHRRY, and each is made with organic juices and organic minerals to keep you hydrated and satisfied.
Beyoncé said of the new additions, “Congratulations to my partners at WTRMLN WTR. I applaud the innovative female leaders at WTRMLN WTR, who inspire us with their creativity and their true commitment to elevating our community and culture.” Since we already try to emulate Beyoncé in all aspects of our lives, we’re on board to try all three new BLNDS.
The BLNDS will be only be available for a limited time and they’re on sale now through July 2017 exclusively at Whole Foods Market. Each 12-ounce bottle costs $3.99. Perhaps the best part about WTRMLN WRT — besides the Bey connection — is that the company has partnered with the Whole Planet Foundation. A percentage of all BLNDS product sales will go toward alleviating poverty through in communities around the world.
Check out the different flavors, ahead.