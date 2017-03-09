Brie Larson is a Bachelor fan. Or rather, she's a Bachelor super fan. The 27-year-old actress told Jimmy Kimmel that she is "genuinely" into the show (mocking the typical dialogue of the contestants), and even hosts viewing parties for The Bachelor with her friends in Los Angeles each week. That's some dedication. And it appears that Viall caught wind of the Academy Award-winner's TV obsession and coordinated a little surprise in her honor. (She told Kimmel that Viall heard about her get togethers from a "friend of a friend" which further confirms just how tiny Tinseltown is.)
During a recent Monday night gathering for one of series drama-filled episodes, Larson expected a typical night: friends, roses, and watching Viall choose the love of his life on national TV.
Then Viall himself walked in — and Larson lost it.
"I got freaked out and star-stuck," Larson admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, 'This is fine,' But then Nick showed up at my house." And well... she tried to play it cool.
"He was really cool about it but we were all really nervous," she said. "He came with his best friend so we thought it was gonna be like fine and we always kinda gather an hour before the show starts so we can sort of catch up, drink some red wine. So he came for that part and I figured he would just leave afterwards."
Larson says he stayed until the very end, and endured the entire episode in a roomful of strangers, but that he didn't share any juicy spoilers. Boo. Of course, Larson couldn't help but to snap a few pictures to send to her bestie, comedian Amy Schumer. "He stayed until the very end," she said. "The second it was over, I mean, the second it was over, he turned to me and was like, 'I need a Lyft now.' So I had to call him a Lyft. And he had such a good sense of humor about the whole thing. I was just so nervous. I don't think I said anything to him the whole time because I just was like hiding, like taking photos and sending them to Amy Schumer, being like, 'Uh, why did this happen? I'm too scared, I'm too shy.'"
