Joseph Duggar Is In A Courtship & This Is Why His Girlfriend Is Excited

The Duggars are on a roll. Earlier this month, Joy-Anna Duggar announced her engagement to Austin Forsyth, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy got married last fall, and Jessa Duggar gave birth to a baby boy. Now, Joseph Duggar has some news of his own: he's officially courting Kendra Caldwell.
The 22-year-old posted a video for TLC officially confirming their courtship and excitement for their future.
"The first time I met the Caldwell family was whenever I visited their church," Duggar says in the video. "So we've been talking for about six months and we really...right when we started talking we really hit it off."
Advertisement
He says they share many of the same values and interests, and are ready to take the next step.
“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” he told Us Weekly. “Our families are close friends through church, and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”
“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life,” Caldwell added. “It’s a really wonderful moment!”
In the video, Caldwell listed everything she was excited for in their new relationship.
"I’m looking forward to side-hugs and getting to do phone calls and texting and also getting to do ministry stuff out in public and for everyone to know we’re courting."
Duggar also explained that he gave Caldwell a promise ring as an indication that they've made the commitment to wait until marriage.
"It’s kind of a similar token to what my other siblings have done," Duggar said. "I just thought it was something a little it different."
We look forward to watching their journey on Counting On Mondays on TLC!
Advertisement