The Duggar Clan Prepares For Jinger’s Wedding & First Kiss

In a preview for Counting On's next season, which premieres Monday, January 16, we see the Duggars preparing Jinger for her wedding. And like her sister Jill's, it'll feature something unique: her first kiss. "Either he initiates or you initiate," Jill tells Jinger. "I think I need some water," Jinger says during the same conversation. "It's a little overwhelming. I just want to get married." We also see her trying on an elaborate-looking dress. The only one ambivalent about the wedding is Jessa, who's preparing for the birth of her baby and regrets that Jinger won't be around for it. Meanwhile, Austin continues to court Joy-Anna. "People are always asking, 'Who's the next Duggar?'" he teases. "You never know." At the end of the clip, we start to see Jinger's wedding coming together. She tells the camera, "This is the day I've been looking forward to my whole life."
