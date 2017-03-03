Another Duggar Daughter Announces She Is Happily Engaged

During the February 27 season 2 finale of Counting On, Austin asked for Joy-Anna's father, Jim Bob Duggar's, permission to wed his daughter. During the conversation, he shared what he loves most about her. "Over the years, I've been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character," he told Jim Bob. "She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator — and, of course, her beauty."