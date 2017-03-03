Another Duggar Daughter Announces She Is Happily Engaged

Joy-Anna Duggar and her boyfriend, Austin Forsyth, have some great news: They're taking the step towards a permanent future together. US Weekly reports that the two are officially engaged. The Duggar daughter, who is one of 23 in her family, is often seen on TLC's Counting On, a spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting, where audiences have seen her relationship with Austin grow over the past few months.
"We just got engaged!" the 19-year-old told Us. "I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing." Austin, 22, mirrored his fiancé's jubilation. "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion," he said. "I'm so excited to be engaged, because that means the next step is marriage, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!"
Austin and Joy-Anna even dished on the details of how he popped the question. He chose a special wooded, a place that is dear to his heart. "It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord,” he said. "I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her."
During the February 27 season 2 finale of Counting On, Austin asked for Joy-Anna's father, Jim Bob Duggar's, permission to wed his daughter. During the conversation, he shared what he loves most about her. "Over the years, I've been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character," he told Jim Bob. "She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator — and, of course, her beauty."
The newly-engaged couple have known each other for almost all of theirs lives — about 15 years. Their families are friends and share similar values, which is important for every relationship. They began courting (Duggars don't date) in November of last year, and announced their courtship via video on the TLC site. A main part of courting is that there is always a chaperone present and that there is no kissing or holding hands.
