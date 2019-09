Judging from this clip of Lady Gaga 's upcoming cameo on the March 24 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race , the pop star and newly minted Coachella headliner might be a little less convincing in her own role as a Lady Gaga drag impersonator named Ronnie from Newark, New Jersey. Though she's no stranger to drag, having adopted the persona of scruffy and stubbled Jo Calderone in the past, Gaga's only attempt to disguise her true identity is a backwards baseball cap and a slightly altered accent. Seriously, Clark Kent has taken more pains to stay incognito.