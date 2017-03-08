The Heartbreaking Reason A Little Girl Stole From This Woman

Chrissy Reitz found a $5 bill outside her Lakewood, WA home on Friday, and the story behind it may make you cry.
The money came with an apology note reading, "I am sorry that we stole your [butterfly] wind chimes. Our mom died and liked butterflies, so my sister took it and put it by our window. I am sorry this is [the] only money I have. Please do not be mad at us, Jake."
After hearing this sad story, Reitz wasn't angry at all. Her heart went out to the children, in fact, and she grew determined to find them so that she could give Jake his money and his own wind chime as a relic to remember his mother.
"Well, Jake, I not sure who you are, but you can come get your money back sweetie," she wrote on Facebook. "I had three of those wind chimes. You can come back, get your money back, and have one also so both of you have your own. I am not mad. Please come over to my house."
The post hasn't succeeded in finding the boy despite its 2,000 reactions and 641 shares. Reitz has even gone door-to-door to try to find him — and she asked her landlady if she knew of any Jakes. Still, she's had no luck.
Reitz explained in another post that she lost her own mother at age five, and her father six years ago. In response to people criticizing the girl for stealing, Reitz said that at least the girl's brother did what he could to make up for it without taking away his sister's sentimental possession.
She further explained to Inside Edition that her own sister was three when her mom died. "I know what it feels like to protect a younger sibling after that... That little butterfly apparently meant a lot to him and his little sister and he did try to do the right thing, so I forgive him."
