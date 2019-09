For those that aren't aware of Raven's O-moment and are interested (I mean, how could you not be?) here's what we know: Raven, Hoxie, Arkansas boutique owner, came on this season of The Bachelor to win over ABC threepeater (and soon to be four-peater) Nick and maybe rev up her sex life a little bit. The bubbly 25-year-old had one serious boyfriend prior to appearing on the show, and as she revealed the night of her evening in the Fantasy Suite with Nick (who she sees herself spending her whole life with), the relationship was far from orgasmic (which is way more common than you may think ). Nick was surprised. Raven was anxious.