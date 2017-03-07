Matt McGorry, who is known in Hollywood for his roles in How To Get Away With Murder and Orange Is The New Black and for being pretty damn woke, made an interesting discovery while on a recent trip to Costa Rica. With one jaw dropping Twitter photo, McGorry opened our eyes to the fact that cashews grow in a very unexpected way. Or, as he so eloquently put it, “UM EXCUSE ME DID YOU KNOW THAT CASHEWS GROW ON TREES ON TOP OF THIS FRUCKIN FRUIT??? WHY DID NO ONE EVER TELL ME THIS SHIT?!!”
UM EXCUSE ME DID YOU KNOW THAT CASHEWS GROW ON TREES ON TOP OF THIS FRUCKIN FRUIT??? WHY DID NO ONE EVER TELL ME THIS SHIT?!! #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/MPkEWxIRt4— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) March 7, 2017
Our minds were certainly blown by this news, but it looks like not even the wokest of baes could outshine Chrissy Teigen when it comes to food knowledge. Teigen saw McGorry's tweet and immediately dropped even more cashew facts on the Twitter-verse, and her info was actually pretty critical. She warned Matt and everyone else that we should not eat the raw nuts fresh off the tree. And the explanation that followed was just scary enough to make us never want to try.
@MattMcGorry DO NOT I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE RAW NUT IN THE STEM THING. IT IS LIKE RUBBING POISON IVY IN YOUR MOUTH— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017
@nicshields @MattMcGorry YES I ALSO HALLUCINATED AND LAUGHED HYSTERICALLY AND PUKED EVERYWHERE— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2017
We usually trust Chrissy Teigen on all matters always, but her traumatizing tale combined with her usage of the caps lock key immediately erased all our curiosity about this strange fruit-nut-plant hybrid. We're staying well away. Still, we're happy for Matt McGorry. He discovered something new, and isn't that really what travel is all about?
