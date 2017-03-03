Courteney Cox Finds Out Her Ancestors May Have Been… Murderers

In the clip, Cox learns about her family's involvement with the king in power at the time (the same one Kudrow says ends up dead — it's not really clear which). A transcript, translated from Latin to English, indicates that her ancestor, Thomas Lord Berkeley, was holding the king's father prisoner. As Cox hears more and more about her family's scandalous past, it's clear that this was a lot more information than she anticipated she would receive. But it sounds like it would also make a pretty interesting movie.