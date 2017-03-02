Even still, calling “everyone” in to witness this story is an acknowledgment that way too many people take its context for granted. As brutally tragic, inhumane, and sad as Browder’s experience was, it is not uncommon. It represents the very real circumstances that too many Black and brown people experience in the United States. Too many of us have already been watching this story in our own neighborhoods in Chicago, New York, Memphis, Detroit, Miami, New Orleans and every other city and town where poor Black communities exist at the mercy of state sanctioned surveillance and violence.