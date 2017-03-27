The Missing Season 2, Episode 7 Recap: "1991"

With only one episode left, it’s hard to kick the feeling that even more depressing news awaits us, that full disclosure on this case will not bring the assumed relief we once thought it would. It’s also hard to imagine the Webster family dealing with any more pain and misery. But if Adam is tracked down, and Gemma and Sam (David Morrissey) reunite with their long lost daughter, learn how she’s been living as an abused sex slave all these years, such information might tear the last living thread in their pumping hearts. No matter how things shake out, the finale episode is not looking like it will have one big happy ending. Not even close.