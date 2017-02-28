Disney Just Showed Its First Same-Sex Kiss

SO THIS WAS IN THE MOST RECENT EPISODE OF STAR VS THE FORCES OF EVIL THANK YOU AND GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/kok5gtER7Q— SCREAM (@GreatJman1999) February 23, 2017
Star vs the forces of Evil...— Sô mó Triste (@aNiceDemon) February 27, 2017
10/10 pic.twitter.com/9I5ImghLxo
Disney just featured its first same-sex kiss on Star vs. the Forces of Evil! #LGBT #TV #Equality #LGBTHM17 https://t.co/bSc5GNMMS1 pic.twitter.com/u7S9pDwjho— LGBTQReview (@LGBTQ_Review) February 28, 2017
This makes me all types of happy ❤️ Disney just aired its first same-sex kiss in Star vs the Forces of Evil - https://t.co/K5Uo2bkRku— Andy Graham (@AndyGraham120) February 28, 2017
Just couples kissing :) (Gay kiss in Disney Cartoon, Star vs. The Forces of Evil) #lgbt #disney #StarVsTheForcesOfEvil #gay #yas pic.twitter.com/J0oajuQnOp— Carlos Montesino (@carlos_moit) February 25, 2017
@RoundtableVids Star vs.the Forces of Evil Just Friends gay kiss OMG DISNEY FINALLY GAY kiss canon pic.twitter.com/kjZK2WKq7m— malerfique (@malerfique) February 23, 2017
THERE WAS A ACTUAL GAY COUPLE KISS in one of the new episodes of star vs the forces of evil, IM LIKE SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/J8Y8ZRHnj5— BitchPudding (@MagicalRedPanda) February 23, 2017
Disney just aired their fist same sex kiss on Star vs The Forces of Evil!!! Way to go @Disney #soproud #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/l5lJwc5Hvz— OneCheekyChick (@OneCheekyChicky) February 28, 2017