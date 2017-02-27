Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci rejects Miller's claim that she was simply "overwhelmed" by the success of the show. Miller has been in an ongoing bankruptcy case as far back as 2012 and remained embroiled in it during the filming of Dance Moms. Maybe she had too much going on between filming the show, all those glitzy competitions, and shouting at children to get her finances straight. Melucci stated that Miller "intended to cause harm" to her creditors and pushed for jail time.