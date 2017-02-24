While the future of Scream Queens season three is still up in the air, one thing is for certain: Lea Michele won't be a part of it. The actress, who played Hester Ulrich in the first two seasons of the campy horror-comedy anthology, has signed on to costar in a comedy pilot for ABC, reports Deadline. To do so, she was released from her deal at Fox.
The ABC show has yet to be given a name, and it's being similarly elusive with the characters. We do know, however, that Michele is slated to star opposite Brandon Micheal Hall, who you'll recognize from his role in the TBS hit Search Party.
Advertisement
The show comes from masterminds Jeremy Bronson, who will also write the show, and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs. It follows a struggling hip-hop artist, Courtney Rose, who runs for mayor for the sole purpose of promoting his mixtape. Then...he gets elected. The original role offered to Michele was that of Valentina Flores, Rose's Chief of Staff. The official description for Michele's role has yet to be released.
When it comes to Scream Queens, things are even more mysterious. While Fox has yet to announce whether or not there will be a third season of the show, Deadline considers it unlikely.
Michele already has a full plate, regardless. Earlier this year she announced that a new album would be coming our way some time in 2017, her first since 2014.
"2017 is off to an amazing start!" she wrote in the message. "Excited to announce my new album will be released soon. Another New Year surprise...There will be limited live shows coming sooner than you think! Stay tuned!"
While we'll definitely miss Hester Ulrich, we're excited for the new roles Michele has ahead, whether they're on the screen or in front of a microphone.
Advertisement