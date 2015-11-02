You can now cross Alia Shawkat off your list of under-appreciated actresses who deserve their own shows. The former Maeby Funke will star in the upcoming TBS comedy Search Party. Deadline describes the show as "a dark comedy about a group of four self-absorbed 20-somethings who come together when a former college acquaintance mysteriously disappears." So basically, Girls, if Shoshanna went missing.
The teaser is bursting with twentysomething tropes (as seen on TV, at least). Shawkat's character Dory's boyfriend serenades her with a ukulele. Their group of friends is obviously shallow at brunch. Dory shares way too much at a job interview.
The clips have a definite Broad City vibe, and despite the hipster overload, the idea of combining twentysomething angst with eerie mystery is intriguing. Search Party will premiere in 2016.
The teaser is bursting with twentysomething tropes (as seen on TV, at least). Shawkat's character Dory's boyfriend serenades her with a ukulele. Their group of friends is obviously shallow at brunch. Dory shares way too much at a job interview.
The clips have a definite Broad City vibe, and despite the hipster overload, the idea of combining twentysomething angst with eerie mystery is intriguing. Search Party will premiere in 2016.
Opener Photo: David Buchan/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement