This Fitness Blogger Just Got Real About Her Eczema Struggle

There are those who can slather on a full face of makeup every morning, spend an hour finding the perfect filter for the photo, hit post, and fool the world into thinking they're more #blessed than their hundreds of thousands of impressionable followers because they keep a full-coverage Anastasia Beverly Hills stick foundation in every purse. Then, there are people who use social media to get really real. They show their acne and their stretch marks; they show the trolls who write things like “omg perfect babe follow back” and “ur so ugly” what it's like to be the actual human being on the other end of those comments.