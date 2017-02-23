This Fitness Blogger Just Got Real About Her Eczema Struggle

Slightly different #REALITYCHECK today! ‼️ We all have good days and we all have bad days? I have a skin condition called eczema and sometimes my skin is happy as Larry and sometimes it has flare ups? ‼️ Social media/Instagram will show the good days. The good parts of people and their lives and that's ok!! That's what social media is for! ‼️ But here's a reminder that next time you see something on social media that you think is 'goals' that it's not the full story, it's not how that person will look or be alllllll the time! ?? I'm still struggling to accept myself on the right, it's a big insecurity of mine and that's fine. I'm learning to accept myself knowing that everyone has their own struggles and insecurities and that's what makes us unique and special ? #fitness #fit #health #healthy #gym #workout #Abs #glutes #fitfam #girlswholift #cardio #fitspo #instafit #gains #girlgains #muscle #strength #motivation #muslce #booty #leanin15 #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #womensbest

A post shared by Carys Gray || Cardiff, UK?? (@busybeefitness) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:57am PST