This Fitness Blogger Just Got Real About Her Eczema Struggle

There are those who can slather on a full face of makeup every morning, spend an hour finding the perfect filter for the photo, hit post, and fool the world into thinking they're more #blessed than their hundreds of thousands of impressionable followers because they keep a full-coverage Anastasia Beverly Hills stick foundation in every purse. Then, there are people who use social media to get really real. They show their acne and their stretch marks; they show the trolls who write things like “omg perfect babe follow back” and “ur so ugly” what it's like to be the actual human being on the other end of those comments.

Slightly different #REALITYCHECK today! ‼️ We all have good days and we all have bad days? I have a skin condition called eczema and sometimes my skin is happy as Larry and sometimes it has flare ups? ‼️ Social media/Instagram will show the good days. The good parts of people and their lives and that's ok!! That's what social media is for! ‼️ But here's a reminder that next time you see something on social media that you think is 'goals' that it's not the full story, it's not how that person will look or be alllllll the time! ?? I'm still struggling to accept myself on the right, it's a big insecurity of mine and that's fine. I'm learning to accept myself knowing that everyone has their own struggles and insecurities and that's what makes us unique and special ? #fitness #fit #health #healthy #gym #workout #Abs #glutes #fitfam #girlswholift #cardio #fitspo #instafit #gains #girlgains #muscle #strength #motivation #muslce #booty #leanin15 #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #womensbest

Carys Gray, the U.K.-based founder of Busy Bee Fitness and a blogger with over 144,000 Instagram followers, is the latest to put it all out in the open, with a before-and-after photo of her daily makeup transformation. Gray, who suffers from eczema flare-ups on her face, recently shared her #realitycheck with fans — and it’s a far cry from the usual mainstays on her feed, which generally consists of fitness progress shots and some of the best butt inspiration we’ve ever seen. “Social media/Instagram will show the good days. The good parts of people and their lives and that's ok!! That's what social media is for!” Gray captioned the photo. “But here's a reminder that next time you see something on social media that you think is 'goals' that it's not the full story, it's not how that person will look or be alllllll the time!” She took the words right out of our mouths. Nobody has ever benefitted from comparing themselves to another person — especially not when they’ve only ever seen that person on their phone screen.
