Topshop Sells This Item Every Ten Seconds

Topshop just unveiled its new denim collection for spring/summer, and along with releasing some potential new additions pairs you'll want to add to your closet, the retailer shared some eye-opening stats about just how popular its jeans are. Apparently, over the past year, Topshop has sold one pair of jeans every 10 seconds, globally. The chain's flagship store on London's busy Oxford Street sells one pair of jeans every minute. That means that, as you're busy reading, Topshop is busy selling more pairs of hand-sewn denim than we'll probably ever buy (or wear) in our lifetime. It almost sounds like they're selling jeans faster than they can even make them. But, hey, at under $80 a pop, we don't blame them.
As for the campaign imagery showing off these new blues, Topshop went a route we've been seeing from a variety of labels: The not-so-secret ingredient to a successful fashion campaign nowadays, a.k.a. a hefty squad of Generation Z kids. Brands like Gap and Dolce & Gabbana launch buzzy, sales-generating campaigns featuring a mix of celebrity offspring whose parent(s) once fronted their ads, plus cool teens without famous parents. As for Topshop's take on Gen Z casting, the fast fashion retailer gathered big names like Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell to front its newest denim campaign, out this summer.
As for how Topshop chose the campaign's cast, which has a collective following of total over 3 million? "The girls we’ve used this season are all very different, each representing their individual style and spirit," according to a release. "The Topshop jeans they wear in our campaign reflect their natural beauty and personality, whilst debuting our key shapes and washes for the season." You can get your hands on a pair of Topshop's new denim offering for spring starting today, online and in-stores. Click through to check out all of Topshop's new denim styles, available now.