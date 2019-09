Topshop Sells This Item Every Ten Seconds

Topshop just unveiled its new denim collection for spring/summer, and along with releasing some potential new additions pairs you'll want to add to your closet, the retailer shared some eye-opening stats about just how popular its jeans are. Apparently, over the past year, Topshop has sold one pair of jeans every 10 seconds, globally. The chain's flagship store on London's busy Oxford Street sells one pair of jeans every minute. That means that, as you're busy reading, Topshop is busy selling more pairs of hand-sewn denim than we'll probably ever buy (or wear) in our lifetime. It almost sounds like they're selling jeans faster than they can even make them. But, hey, at under $80 a pop, we don't blame them.