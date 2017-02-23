Story from Tech

Lyft Throws Subtle Shade At Uber, Announces Its Largest Expansion Yet

Madeline Buxton
If you hopped on the #DeleteUber bandwagon, Lyft has your back. Today, the company announced that it is coming to more than 50 new cities and four new states. That brings the number of cities where you can get a Lyft to a whopping 300.
The expansion is Lyft's largest to date, and follows last month's massive 40-city launch. Some of the new locations where riders can tap to hail a Lyft include Fort Myers, FL, Fredericksburg, VA, Kalamazoo, MI, and Iowa City, IA. The positivity surrounding the announcement must sting a bit for Uber, which has faced backlash since President Trump took office and, more recently, over accusations from a former employee about a sexist workplace culture.
Amid concerns about Uber's treatment of women, Lyft posted a profile promoting one of its female drivers.
Of course, Lyft, like Uber, has faced its own fair share of negativity over the years. But for those looking for a local ride sharing service that isn't Uber, Lyft may be increasingly appealing.
