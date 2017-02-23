Jake and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their fourth child into the world this week, and Priyanka was the first to publicly share the news on her Twitter. The 34-year-old shared a picture of Stephanie, surrounded by her three other children, in her hospital bed holding her newly born daughter, Freya. Priyanka wrote, “Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan.” The parents have really chosen quite a set of unique and not obnoxious (as many celebrities do) baby names. This is also good timing considering the show is on a hiatus at the moment, so Jake can be at home with his recently expanded family.