Priyanka Chopra and Jake McLaughlin may be love interests on their show, Quantico, but in real life they have their own separate love lives. While Priyanka isn’t currently disclosing much about her dating life, she is sharing pictures of her co-star's special family moments.
Jake and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their fourth child into the world this week, and Priyanka was the first to publicly share the news on her Twitter. The 34-year-old shared a picture of Stephanie, surrounded by her three other children, in her hospital bed holding her newly born daughter, Freya. Priyanka wrote, “Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan.” The parents have really chosen quite a set of unique and not obnoxious (as many celebrities do) baby names. This is also good timing considering the show is on a hiatus at the moment, so Jake can be at home with his recently expanded family.
Advertisement
Jake and Stephanie married in 2004 while he was still serving in the army. Before acting, Jake was overseas fighting from 2002 to 2006 when he was injured and sent back to the states. By 2007, he was landing roles as an actor, often times portraying a soldier or military specialist, much like he does alongside Priyanka in the ABC show. His insight on what it’s actually like to be on the ground in a warzone and experience dangerous combat is a major reason that he’s been typecast as the soldier-character — and that buzz Army haircut that he isn’t seen without.
While the McLaughlin family grows, we continue to daydream about a romance between Priyanka and Tom Hiddleston after they presented at the Golden Globes together. One can dream.
Check out the adorable tweet below.
Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan pic.twitter.com/kxbYXrV9gj— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2017
Advertisement