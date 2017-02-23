Here's What Human Trafficking Really Is

Compared to the scope of the issue, human traffickers are rarely convicted because, putting it broadly, the crimes are really hard to catch. "Slavery is a crime of opportunity — people do it because they can get away with it," Haugen says. "In parts of the world, if you enslave someone, you're more at risk of being struck by lightning than going to jail." Part of this has to do with the hidden nature of these crimes, but it's also because, in many countries where slavery happens, there's a breakdown of basic law enforcement that prevents offenders from getting convicted, Haugen says. "Either law enforcement is corrupt and people are paid off to not enforce, or it's the most poor or marginalized in society being affected, so people don’t care if its not enforced," he says.