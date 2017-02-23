This Street Artist Just Put A Crucified Kanye On Hollywood Blvd

Plastic Jesus is back in the Kardashian street-art game. The street artist struck this time by erecting a giant golden Kanye on the cross just a block from Hollywood's Dolby Theater, the venue that will host the Oscars. For now, the street outside plays host to this giant thing. We're not sure whether or not this rises to the level of, like, actual commentary. But it certainly is large. Look.
Plastic Jesus told The Hollywood Reporter that the piece, created in collaboration with the artist behind those naked Trumps, was a critique of how we handle popular culture. "He's a genius at writing and producing but he's not a God, and that's where we put him. Until there's an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him," the artist tells the magazine. "We've seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens." But Plastic Jesus says that he admires Kanye more than he does most. "The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself. We've created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented," he tells the magazine. He tells Billboard that the piece was inspired by Kanye's most recent fall from grace. "This happened to Kanye just before Christmas -- he went into a medical facility suffering from stress, anxiety and paranoia," he says. "But as consumers and as the media, we're all just after a pound of flesh." The piece will be a part of a show at Gibson Brands in the former Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard. "Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion" will open Feb. 25 from 12-9 p.m.
