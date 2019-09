Lush’s New Hair Product Is A Not-So-Subtle Nod To Trump

Yuge isn’t the only thing Lush introduced at the annual event. The brand also announced that it’s taking a firm political stance with a campaign called ‘All Are Welcome. Always.’ “Lush has always championed for inclusivity and acceptance in diversity,” says a spokesperson for the company. “It’s no surprise that we’ve chosen to take our stance on the kind of future we want to live in.” The show of support is a natural decision that’s right in line with their mission statement, given the ongoing ‘Gay Is Ok’ and ‘Refugees Welcome’ campaigns, but it’s an important one nonetheless. Back to the beauty products: Yuge, along with the four other hot-oil treatments currently being tested (on humans!) for feedback, will likely see a UK launch once approved, but North America will have to wait a little while longer. If you’re dying to get your tiny hands on the masks ASAP, then now’s the time to let Lush know how you feel. Might we suggest Twitter as the perfect platform for making your voice heard across the world?