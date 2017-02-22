Are there other advocates or mentors who have been crucial to your career development?

“A lot of my mentors have been men, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think that a lot of women look for women as mentors and that is wonderful, but men can also be great mentors to women. Larry Kramer, who started CBS Marketwatch and gave me my first internship, has been an incredible mentor. Andrew Heyward, the former president of CBS News. I actually interviewed him while he was president of CBS News while I was in college for a paper I was writing on the news coverage of the California recall election, and he has been a tremendous mentor to me really throughout my career.” That’s a great lesson in just reaching out and making those connections.

"Yes! I asked the president of CBS News, when I was a college student, for an interview. And he said yes. If you don’t ask, it will never happen."



Are there other examples of when that approach worked for you?

“The first time I ever interviewed Warren Buffett was in the middle of the [2008 financial] crisis. I was walking out the door to the Fortune Most Powerful Women conference, and my boss at the time said, ‘By the way, Warren Buffett is going to be there. Try to get an interview with him.’ And I was like, I’m going to fail. I’m losing my job. Warren Buffett has no idea who I am. Lo and behold, I went up to Warren Buffett at the conference, asked him for an interview, and he gave us an interview, and he made news during it. It was a huge deal for me professionally. It wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t just asked. So I always remind myself: What’s the worst thing that can happen? And it’s just that they can say no. But if you don’t ask, you’re never gonna know.” This interview has been edited and condensed.