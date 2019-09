Poppy Harlow has a lot on her plate these days. The 34-year-old journalist just took on a new role anchoring CNN Newsroom , the two-hour weekday morning newscast, alongside John Berman. But that’s not all. Harlow, who most recently anchored weekends for the network , is also spearheading American Opportunity , a CNN Money series on the “successes and struggles of making it in America.” And launching a podcast of her interviews with leaders in business. And spending time with Sienna, her young daughter born last year. “I get a manicure every day,” she jokes. “I have so much free time, I don’t know what to do with it. It’s amazing.” In all seriousness, Harlow says she feels incredibly blessed (“As my husband says, #blessed.”) for all she has going on. And for the opportunity to go beyond the news of the day to bring the stories of people across America to the masses. “As much as the headlines are so important — and they are — it’s the stories of the human experience that matter, and I think we have a responsibility to bring them to light,” she says. “I don’t know if I get it perfect, or right, but I do my best to bring their stories to light in a respectful, honest way.” Harlow spoke with Refinery29 by phone about her approach to the anchor chair, the challenges of covering the news in the age of "alternative facts," and what she’s learned from being open to opportunity — and failure — in her career.“Very simply, I think my voice is two things. In one respect, it is being a voice for those people who don’t have a voice or who aren’t heard. So when you sit down for an interview, asking the questions you know people sitting at home have, that they can’t ask because they don’t have access to these interviews. When I sat down with the governor of Michigan about the Flint water crisis , I spent that whole morning and day before the interview talking to people affected by the lead crisis — mothers who had children who had been drinking this water that was poisoned with lead. And I felt like it was my responsibility to ask the questions that they had of people in power. “And the second part of bringing my voice is just facts. Facts, facts, facts. They’re stubborn things, like John Adams said so long ago, and they’re really important right now, and that’s our responsibility. I am an equal opportunity fact-checker.”