In a world saturated with brands making absurd (and sometimes literally impossible) claims about what its product and its product alone can do for your skin, GlamGlow keeps it real. The best-selling line is stacked with consistently sold-out formulas that do exactly what they say on the label. The latest installment — two tinted versions of the celebrated GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer — is guaranteed to become an instant hit. After all, what self-respecting person is immune to the allure of a product beloved for its ability to hydrate, prime for makeup, and impart a luminous, realistic glow? In addition to the original Nude Glow shade, a flattering rosy beige that lends medium to olive skin a healthy warmth, you’ll now be able to choose from Pearl Glow, which looks great on fair skin, and Sun Glow, a gold highlighter ideal for dark skin. Use them to highlight, contour, moisturize — whatever you feel at that moment. And as promised, the formula is an excellent source of hyaluronic acid and rich, nourishing emollients like jojoba oil and shea butter. (Check out the ingredients list so you know it’s real.) You can shop the two new variations straight from GlamGlow right now for $49 each. We didn't want to believe the claim that they instantly "flood the skin with hydration" — but honestly, that's not far from the truth.
