Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Quotes Lorde In A Recent Twitter Review

Gordon Ramsay has recently become the most entertaining part of Twitter. Amateur home cooks from all over have been tagging him in tweets with photos of their dishes and asking for feedback. And, of course, Chef Ramsay has been giving the people what they want with tongue-in-cheek responses. Recently, he took his harsh yet hilarious comebacks to the next level with an almost hip pop culture reference. This past weekend, a Twitter user named @ByeTings tweeted at Ramsay and asked him to rate his homemade Buzz Lightyear cake.
@GordonRamsay rate my buzz lightyear my good sir pic.twitter.com/vhsYNR5Ztr— lil cris ? (@ByeTings) February 18, 2017
To this, Ramsay tweeted back saying, "I crave a different kind of Buzz."
I crave a different kind of Buzz https://t.co/gwsloOqTae— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2017
If you're at all familiar with Lorde's 2013 hit song "Royals," you immediately recognized Chef Ramsay's punny comeback as a line from the chorus. And, you aren't the only one who caught the reference. Shortly after Gordon tweeted the lyric, Lorde herself saw it and, understandably freaked out.
We aren't quite sure is Lorde is "dying" in a good way over the news that the celebrity chef used her lyrics as a diss, but we would certainly like to think so. And, we're pretty sure that @ByeTings, whose Twitter bio reads, "Gordon Ramsay is my spirit animal." is greatly enjoying being the catalyst for this funny exchange between stars.
