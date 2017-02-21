Norway To Spend $10M Combatting Trump’s Anti-Abortion Gag Rule

The reinstitution of the global gag rule is the latest salvo in the Republican assault on reproductive rights. The rule pulls U.S. aid to non-government organizations that discuss abortion as a possible family planning option. Its most recent iteration also pulls HIV/AIDS funding and maternal and early-childhood funding from those organizations should they discuss abortion. Since its inception in 1984 by Ronald Reagan, the rule has been ping-ponged into effect by Republican Presidents and out of effect by Democrats. Clinton rescinded it, Bush reinstated it, Obama rescinded it again, and Trump reinstated it for the second time. Now, Reuters reports that Norway and a host of other nations are banding together to fill the $600 million cumulative budget shortfall. The Netherlands started the global fund in January, pledging $10 million. They were soon joined by Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Canada, and Cape Verde. Norway has now pledged $10 million of their own. "The government is increasing its support for family planning and safe abortion by 85 million Norwegian crowns ($10 million) compared with 2016," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters in a statement. "At a time when this agenda has come under pressure, a joint effort is particularly important." While that's not nearly enough, that's a step in the right direction. One of the effects of the Trump presidency, even a month in, is that America has fallen from its place as the presumptive leader of liberal discussions. That runs counter to Trump's pledge to make the country great again, but perhaps he feels he has to annihilate the country's good name so it can be rebuilt from scratch. Sort of like declaring moral bankruptcy, we suppose.
