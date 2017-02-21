Kris Jenner Says Reality TV Helped Kim Recover From Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery was one of those landmark pop culture events that seems to have legs longer than anything since her sex tape. The incident and following events included a jewel heist, a survivor who seemed shaken by the experience, and a slow reintroduction to public life. We think the robbery is real, and it's also better than anything anyone could have scripted. Kris Jenner, in a Monday appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, says that her daughter's description of the robbery is highly affecting. “I was watching it and I was bawling — bawling when I saw it,” Jenner said. “And I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it’s just like — ugh — it chokes me up every time to think about it.” But she tells DeGeneres that returning to filming helped Kim recover. “When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she said. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.” Maybe there's something to that; that having a giant team of people intent on capturing your every thought and feeling could actually help trauma survivors. Like, the structure of a reality TV show is inherently validating of the star's feelings. So Kim gets a giant team of people supporting her and encouraging her to work through feelings in a relatively safe space. So, naturally, we should give more people reality TV shows for their mental health. I see no problem with this line of reasoning and it's extremely smart and nobody can question it. Watch Kris' appearance below.
