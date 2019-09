As a sucker for goofballs and grand gestures, I’ve been rooting for Kate and Toby’s relationship from the start. I’ve been a massive fan of Toby’s gigantic wit and gigantic, if somewhat defective, heart since we met him at that support group all those weeks ago. In fact, that only thing I don’t like about Toby is the curlicue nestled atop his bald spot, but let’s not get into the foibles of male aging.