Kate and Toby’s relationship is moving from honeymoon land to the time when real work, sacrifice, and soul-searching must be done. But the real “getting to know you” process, the important lead-up to marriage, doesn’t happen with random questions. It happens through accumulated dates and days on the couch, petty arguments and grand gestures, figuring out which perfume makes him sneeze and her favorite Sunday morning routines. It happens through time.