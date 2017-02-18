Mykki Blanco Fell Asleep On A Flight & Woke Up The Subject Of A Homophobic Investigation

I just took a flight from Toronto to Detroit Michigan and when I woke up the gentlemen sitting next to me had the policed called— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how @Delta allowed "someone like me" to board the plane with him and sit next to him— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is REAL @Delta. Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our "interaction", except I did not interact— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was told I would "go to jail" if I continued to ask questions about why this police officer was giving preferential treatment to this man— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was then told I could file a report myself and give "my side of the story".. but the entire incident itself is fabricated— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco Hi Mykki, I honestly can't believe what my eyes are reading. I am so very sorry to hear that you had to experience... 1/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco ...something like this on a Delta flight. Discrimination of any kind isn't tolerated. We love ALL of our passengers.... 2/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017
@MykkiBlanco ...Would you mind following me for a DM to explain in detail about what happened? I will also need your confirmation... 3/4— Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017