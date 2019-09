In some circles, Milo Yiannopolous, the senior editor at Breitbart News, is the voice of a generation. But for many of us, Yiannopolous is what happens when privilege, hate, and a lack of conscientiousness collide. Oh, and he's also a favorite among white nationalists. The editor made headlines last summer after igniting a stream of racist, hateful attacks against actress and comedian Leslie Jones on Twitter. In a nutshell, Yiannopolous is king of internet trolls. Twitter was forced to ban him. On Friday night's episode of HBO's Real Time, host Bill Maher gathered a mixed bag of guests, per usual. This week's show included an uncharacteristically lighthearted one-on-one interview with the 33-year-old Yiannopolous, who made the strange choice to heavily criticize female comedians as emblematic of the Democratic party. "The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham. These people are mental, hideous people, and the more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes that the Democratic Party is going to get," he said according to Variety . Instead of offering a fact-based critique of his disagreements with Democratic party ideas, Yiannopolous choose take cheap shots about a woman's appearance. His comments imply that because Dunham is not a woman he personally finds attractive, she should be hidden away somewhere and not act as a spokesperson for a party. This is the literal definition of sexism. No one, conservative or liberal, should be okay with it. “Let’s not pick on fellow HBO stars,” Maher responded. This limp response is not okay. Shut that down, Maher. It's your job. The controversial guest then went on to describe Jones as "barely literate," and that she looked "like a dude." Maher's response? "Right." Excuse me? Not right. Not even relevant when the man Twitter banned for harassing her has a platform on your show. Comedians Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman were also called out for only being funny, “before they contracted feminism.” Spoken like a true misogynist. God forbid women to not appeal to this man's physical standards or make jokes that besiege his weak sense of masculinity. Though jarring and upsetting, his comments were unsurprising. However, as someone who's watched the HBO program for years, Maher's timid responses were gravely disappointing. That was just the stuff that made it to air. During Maher's "Overtime" segment online, Yiannopolous, joined former Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore, former Republican congressman, Jack Kingston, and former U.S. intelligence officer Malcolm Nance for a heated discussion.