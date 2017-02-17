Lisa Marie Presley's Twins In Protective Custody After Disturbing Photos Allegedly Found On Father's Computer

The court documents, excerpted by People, read, “Respondent [Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner [Presley] […] Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”