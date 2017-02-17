Lisa Marie Presley's Twins In Protective Custody After Disturbing Photos Allegedly Found On Father's Computer
People reports that Lisa Marie Presley's 8-year-old twins are under the supervision of Child Protective Services after "disturbing photos of children" were allegedly discovered on their father's computer.
The twins' father, Michael Lockwood, is under investigation and estranged from his wife and children during divorce proceedings. According to court papers filed in California Superior Court, a computer belonging to Lockwood contained child pornography.
The court documents, excerpted by People, read, “Respondent [Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner [Presley] […] Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”
Presley's legal team revealed additional details. Authorities have confiscated over 80 devices from her home. Many still need analysis. People notes that court documents mention a trial set for March "related to 'the hundreds of inappropriate photos that [Presley] discovered that Respondent had taken as well as disturbing video footage and behavior."
In the documents, Presley says that she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach" to find the photos and videos.
Representatives for Presley did not have additional comments at press time.
Presley and Lockwood married in 2006. In June, they began the divorce process, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to People, Presley said that he took advantage of her financially and was a "poor father."
This is an ongoing story. Refinery29 has reached out to Lockwood for comment.
