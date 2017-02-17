MTV Is Bringing Back Your Favorite '00s TV Show

Parental Control, which aired from 2006 to 2010, appeared to be heavily scripted, though it was positioned as a reality series. And yes, it's weird to have parents choose dates for their kids. It kinda robs them of their own agency and shows them how little their parents trust them. But as a fan of the show in its heyday, I'll present this counterpoint: How funny was it when the parents would high-five each other if one of their date setups went well?