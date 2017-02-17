MTV Is Bringing Back Your Favorite '00s TV Show

Remember Parental Control, the MTV series where overbearing parents tried to find new partners for their kids? Entertainment Weekly reports that the channel is giving the show a second chance at life. MTV has apparently posted a casting notice for a new season the show. According to the notice, the program will give "disapproving parents the power to pick candidates to date their son or daughter and replace their current unsuitable love interest."
Parental Control, which aired from 2006 to 2010, appeared to be heavily scripted, though it was positioned as a reality series. And yes, it's weird to have parents choose dates for their kids. It kinda robs them of their own agency and shows them how little their parents trust them. But as a fan of the show in its heyday, I'll present this counterpoint: How funny was it when the parents would high-five each other if one of their date setups went well?
With the announcement, we're wondering how technology will fit into the revival. When Parental Control aired, there weren't dating apps everywhere, and teens still interacted face to face (at least sometimes). Will the producers introduce a lot of technology to make the show appeal to a younger audience?
It looks like the show's original fans are willing to give the revival a chance, though. There's plenty of nostalgia for the show on Twitter.
I miss the old MTV shows like parental control, room raiders, my super sweet 16, cribs, next... they were the best!— tori (@vreneed) February 17, 2017
Remember the show Parental Control...i freaking loved that show so much— Flirty Frye (@brandonfrye3) February 16, 2017
Parental Control was wild cause the person's s/o had to watch them go on like three dates in front of them with the parents— uh huh honey ✨ (@lookingupp_) February 17, 2017
