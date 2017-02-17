Robert Irwin Is The Spitting Image Of His Dad

Like father, like son. Not only is Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin (a.k.a. the Crocodile Hunter), continuing his father's legacy of educating people all over the world about animals and conservation, he's giving us major feels. Why? They're basically twins. It's clear that they look alike, but it goes further. Robert, now 13, has all the excitement and enthusiasm that his dad did when he brought animals to The Tonight Show.