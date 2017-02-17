Lance Bass Has A Few Quibbles With This Britney Spears Biopic

The new Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, has been a wonderful opportunity for us all to relive the important pop culture moments of the last decade. And it's not just us — Lance Bass has also been forced to revisit these memories. In a segment for Entertainment Tonight, the former member of *NSYNC gave his opinion on the Lifetime film. Bass will appear in the film, as portrayed by actor
"I will be watching the film, because I think it's amazing to see someone playing yourself," Bass said. He's enjoying all the rehashing as much as we are. Bass, 37, added, "It's hilarious to see what they did not get right."
Advertisement
According to the Finding Prince Charming host, the movie is a mix of true-to-life moments and fictionalized drama — which is exactly what one should expect from an unauthorized biopic. The movie celebrates Spears' birthday correctly (although Bass admitted that it happened onstage, not backstage), but the scene where Spears and Timberlake break up is all fiction.
"It just didn't happen. It's fun to think they happened — just like the Justin-Britney dance off — [but] it never happened," he told ET. Bass seemed to understand, though, that part of the celebrity allure exists in these dubious fables. We tell ourselves stories in order to survive, at least according to Joan Didion, and not all of these stories have to be fact. Bass said, "It didn't happen guys, but you wanna think it did, so let them think!"
Yes, sir, let us think! (I think all the time that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake still long for each other. That's my story.)
All this dish, though, is overshadowed by a bomb that Bass dropped at the end of the interview: the *NSYNC guys have a group chat.
"We do [have a group chat]. We talk daily," Bass said when asked about the disbanded group. "All we do is bag on each other all day long." Now that's something we want to see.
Watch the full clip, below.
Advertisement