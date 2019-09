"You know it's not going to be populated with a bunch of brothers. There's going to be two brothers, and there's going to be, like, 20 white dudes, and they're all going to be saying, 'Hey, you know, I love Beyoncé. I just wanted you to know that.'" Kimmel then asked, "If there are 30 bachelors for Rachel, what is the appropriate number of African-American Bachelors?" The actor and director then said, "The representation should be equal to the representation to this country." Peele's latest film, Get Out, is about a Black man visiting his white girlfriend's family in segregated suburbia. It's like Guess Who's Coming to Dinner meets The Shinning. Is it a comedy? Is it a horror film? It's a bit of both , actually. It's understandable why Peele would have feelings about the Bachelor franchise's latest decision. Check out the video below!