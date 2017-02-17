Earlier this week Bachelor fans got a huge spoiler...while Bachelorette fans got some major news. Current Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay was cast as the first Black Bachelorette. After 15 years on the air, ABC stepped up to the plate and cast a 31-year-old Black attorney from Dallas. On Thursday, Jordan Peele paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his new film, Get Out. However, the 37-year-old comedian was enthused to discuss the casting decision with the host, who also made the historical announcement Monday night.
"You know it's not going to be populated with a bunch of brothers. There's going to be two brothers, and there's going to be, like, 20 white dudes, and they're all going to be saying, 'Hey, you know, I love Beyoncé. I just wanted you to know that.'" Kimmel then asked, "If there are 30 bachelors for Rachel, what is the appropriate number of African-American Bachelors?" The actor and director then said, "The representation should be equal to the representation to this country." Peele's latest film, Get Out, is about a Black man visiting his white girlfriend's family in segregated suburbia. It's like Guess Who's Coming to Dinner meets The Shinning. Is it a comedy? Is it a horror film? It's a bit of both, actually. It's understandable why Peele would have feelings about the Bachelor franchise's latest decision. Check out the video below!
