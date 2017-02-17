Lance Bass Just Announced That *NSYNC Is Reuniting This Year

Be still our beating hearts, *NSYNC is coming back. In an interview with ET Lance Bass dropped a couple bombs about the long-awaited reunion of himself, Justin, JC, Chris, and our beloved Joey. The band is celebrating a special 20-year anniversary this year. "We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album," he said. "And then we're going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point." While the date isn't concrete, Bass assured ET, that it's definitely happening. “We’re terrible planning things. We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard. We just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time.” Could a reunion tour be next? Despite the band's break up or "hiatus" as it was called in 2002, the guys are still apparently close. "I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other," Bass said. "We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the '90s and so we're always giving it to each other." How comforting is it to know that somewhere out there a fan is sharing a #TBT of the group, thusly fueling jokes for the most epic text thread ever? While no sound will compare to the quality of that scratched CD of Home for Christmas somewhere in our parents' basement, a vinyl copy just might be the perfect stocking stuffer. But first, a little something to jog your memory.
