The recall announcement was made by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission this morning. The strollers in question are the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers that include a particular "Click & Go" receiver. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, "a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat." The commission has so far received 33 reports of the stroller's car seat portion suddenly breaking off and falling to the ground. The strollers are commonly sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Amazon, albeebaby.com, and diapers.com.