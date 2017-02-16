Food recalls are frightening enough, but recalls of products that are meant to carry and protect the tiniest of humans are pretty damn scary. Today, major stroller company Britax has recalled 700,000 of its strollers due to a fall hazard that has injured 26 children, CNN reports.
The recall announcement was made by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission this morning. The strollers in question are the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers that include a particular "Click & Go" receiver. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, "a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat." The commission has so far received 33 reports of the stroller's car seat portion suddenly breaking off and falling to the ground. The strollers are commonly sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Amazon, albeebaby.com, and diapers.com.
Britax advises parents and caregivers to stop using these strollers' snap-on car seats immediately. You can, however, "continue to safely use your stroller in the fully reclined mode for an infant, without the car seat attached to the stroller," Britax explains on its site. In my particular parenting experience, this is not the coziest mode for a very small baby — but at least it gives kiddo a safe, temporary ride while you shop around for another option.
