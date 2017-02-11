The latest in possibly-contaminated shredded cheese news (yes, it's a whole news category now) comes from leading brand Sargento Foods. CBS News reports that the Wisconsin cheesemaker has recalled packaged products made with a certain Longhorn Colby cheese that may have been contaminated by Listeria monocyctogenes. Specifically, the items that may be contaminated are the brand's eight-ounce Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese (those packages with sell-by dates June 14 or July 12) and its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby (with sell-by dates of April 12 or May 10). Sargento has also recalled a few other products packaged alongside the possibly affected cheese. As of now, no illnesses from contaminated Sargento cheese are reported. But better safe than sorry; you should toss any of these packages lurking in your fridge. We have a feeling you'll have no trouble finding some replacement cheese. In fact, we doubt this recall will have much effect on the 35 pounds of cheese each American eats per year. And if it does put a dent in that...well, it's probably for the best.
Advertisement