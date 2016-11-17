Grated Cheese Recalled Due To Salmonella Fears

This week, Brooklyn-based 4C Foods Corp. announced a voluntary recall of several grated-cheese products. The recall, which affects products nationwide, is due to possible salmonella contamination.
Specifically, the recall is for a few kinds of 4C Grated Cheese, Homestyle Grated Cheese, and Cento Grated Cheese, all of which are 4C Foods products. The affected cheeses include Parmesan, Romano, and Pecorino varieties with best-by dates between November 12, 2016, and November 12, 2018. (See here for a full list of recalled products.)
The symptoms of salmonella poisoning generally include nausea, vomiting, and fever, among other things. You may start to feel sick within a few hours of eating something contaminated, but people usually recover within a week. At this point, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the cheeses. Still, for now, it's best to look elsewhere for tonight's spaghetti toppings.
