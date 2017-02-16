Well, it really looks like vegans are having the best week ever. First, they got three new almond milk-based Ben & Jerry's flavors, and now another popular brand is showing them some love. Earlier this week, Starbucks introduced a brand new vegan breakfast item called Overnight Grains.
The hot dish features steel oats, quinoa, and chia all blended together nicely with coconut milk. Served on top, you'll get a tropical compote, toasted shaved coconut, and sliced almonds. It's, of course, 100 percent vegan, but even customers who don't have dietary restrictions can also enjoy the dish for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Starbucks has offered vegan snacks in the past, but this is the first time a menu item tailored to vegans has hit menus. For now, Overnight Grains will only be available at 600 Starbucks locations in the New York metro area. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed that all the New York vegans like the new menu item, and that it will soon make its way to Starbucks locations across the country.
