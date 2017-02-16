We Want This Little Mermaid Bed To Be Part Of Our World

Some say life is sweeter under the sea, but we'd much rather have legs and chill in this clamshell-shaped bed instead. (Shh, we know it's for kids — don't spoil our joy.) Our inner mermaid calls with her siren song when we look at it. Look at this bed. Isn't it neat? If your mermaid-loving soul is clamoring for it, too, it's available through Portuguese company Circu, which makes "magical furniture." (The company also offers a mirror that's actually a TV, which would definitely make our collection complete.) The Little Mermaid bed is six-and-a-half-feet tall, and there's a nightlight inside it, so you can feel like you're floating in your own private shell in the ocean. And now, it's time to burst your bubble: It costs $16,000, reports Luxury Listings. But don't let that crush your mermaid dreams. After all, the seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake.
