The theme of 2017 is distraction. It’s what Donald Trump does on Twitter every time the news breaks a story about him lying. It’s what the rest of us have to find in order to deal with Trump’s tweets. The world seems to be crumbling down around us and all we can do to deal with it is find something else to focus on. Beyoncé has been leading the charge in producing distracting content — and I don’t mean that in the crazy Illuminati conspiracy theorist way. We're genuinely grateful that a set of twins and an album that we’re still willing to fight for a year later are around to help us cope. And so do a group of developers who just created Lemonade Rage. This addictive online game was built based on the iconic scene from Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” video. Players help a digital Bey smash fire hydrants and cars with her baseball bat while literally swerving “haterz,” “illuminati conspiracists,” and “bullshit.” The goal is to rack up enough points (lemons) to help Beyonce make a pitcher of lemonade. I don’t know about you, but I’m still holding on to enough rage from her Grammys Album of the Year snub that I’m up for the challenge. With full hearts and charged devices, we will prevail.
