A Staged Fire On Hugh Jackman & Zac Efron’s Latest Film Got Out Of Control

According to People, a fire broke out on the set of The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, early Sunday morning. "There was a small fire on the set of The Greatest Showman. The fire was quickly contained and no one was injured. The main cast had already wrapped when the fire occurred," said a rep released to the website. Retired firefighters working that morning on set, were immediately put to work as they rushed to grab "prop" fire hoses and use nearby hydrants to control the flames. The blaze was large enough to require roughly 100 firefighters. While staging an actual fire, several lights which were in place to enhance the appearance of the contained IRL fire fell off the roof. Fortunately, most the cast out of harm's way when the flames broke out on the Brooklyn Navy Yard set. And based from the two stars' latest Instagrams, posted after the fire, everything is A-OK.
