Watch Lifetime’s Britney Get A Birthday Surprise From *NSYNC

While we inch closer and closer to the premiere of Britney Ever After, Lifetime keeps gifting us with more clips from the upcoming biopic. After teasing fans with a trailer , what we can only assume is a 100% accurate portrayal of Britney Spears' first kiss with Justin Timberlake , and even her wedding to K-Fed, you'd wonder what there was left to show. But just when you think you could piece together the entire film with preview clips alone, Lifetime offers up another one and we're all just as confused as Spears was when that astronaut presented her with the necklace from Titanic . The newest snippet, which was posted by E! News , shows Spears (Natasha Bennett) celebrating her birthday. Basically, it's everything a TRL-loving young millennial could ask for. There's a surprise reveal, Spears' low-slung bellbottoms, a cake topped with sparklers, and, naturally, a serenade from *NSYNC. Speaking of the boy band, the doppelgängers are actually not the stuff of teenage dreams. Instead, they're teenage nightmares.