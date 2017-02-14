Story from Entertainment

These Celebrities Know How To Compose Perfect Valentine’s Day Tweets

Marquita Harris
Did you hear? Today is a double whammy. It's taco Tuesday and Valentine's Day. Though you better believe celebrities have been tweeting feels about the latter all day. Across the internet, celebs are posting declarations of love and sharing tokens of verbal affection. Even Saint and North West are in on the action. Whether you plan on celebrating over a romantic dinner tonight with your true love, hanging with your girls, or treat today like it's any other Tuesday, there's a celeb to match every mood. Below we've rounded up some of the best Valentine's Day tweets floating around. Check it out!
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series