DisabledAndCute Is Trending & It’s Awesome

Here's my fierce take on #DisabledAndCute pic.twitter.com/iZVYvlKUI9— alice wong (@SFdirewolf) February 13, 2017
Celebrating body positivity, acceptance, visibility & joy with #DisabledAndCute "you're so brave" nah, I'm just dope pic.twitter.com/vcmnagyGTb— Danielle Perez (@DivaDelux) February 13, 2017
I'm not saying I'm #DisabledAndCute but I'm also not saying I'm not?! ☺ This hashtag is everything. pic.twitter.com/4wq3WEsgcG— Alaina Leary (@alainaskeys) February 12, 2017
I got dressed and faced the other day and didn't leave the house despite best intentions. #disabledandcute pic.twitter.com/oPEpcx5xzz— melannie monoceros (@patchworkpoetix) February 14, 2017
#disabledandcute is trending so shoutout to my mom who is the most beautiful person alive basically pic.twitter.com/rTZ4yYTCUk— thinkshamer (@ceesquatch) February 14, 2017
Mine are invisible ('cept my ankle), but they're still there! #disabledandcute pic.twitter.com/H2SD1BXkU9— Alexei (Doc) (@doctor_wylde) February 14, 2017
Today @Keah_Maria has me celebrating along with my disabled and non-binary siblings. We are all hella #DisabledAndCute pic.twitter.com/uoSs5F1X4V— Christian McMahon (@BionicTweed) February 12, 2017
Now this is a hashtag I get behind✌?️ #DisabledandCute pic.twitter.com/f3ivTCUxeG— Veronica A. (@Veronica122) February 13, 2017
sick girl glam #disabledandcute pic.twitter.com/tx38feLjQv— Esmé Weijun Wang (@esmewang) February 13, 2017
Ya'll are looking magical in the #DisabledandCute tag. #visibilty is a beautiful thing! ❤♿? #cerebralpalsy pic.twitter.com/kQhn7uLg6Q— Robyn 'T-Rex'Lambird (@Robyn_lambird) February 13, 2017
oh hell yeah i am #disabledandcute. treating a fusing spine with chemo, biologics, and lipstick. ? pic.twitter.com/ljlPwbsjSN— hannah moskowitz (@hannahmosk) February 12, 2017
I've always been self conscious about my strabismus and nystagmus from my visual impairment, but this hashtag def. helps ? #DisabledAndCute pic.twitter.com/qr8YaaxVFi— Andrea (@andrealynnc19) February 14, 2017