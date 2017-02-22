Taboo Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: “I Have A Use For You”

Brace has been moping because he's feeling guilty about poisoning the elder Delaney to put him out of his misery. "You came back too late, for both of us," he cries. Why is this just hitting him now? No matter, Delaney has figured this out, as he always does, and forgives the guy. All of these errands seem to have lifted his spirits (nothing cheers him up like scheming). Meanwhile, Sir Stuart is creaming himself over the intel from Helga and her prostitute that Delaney sold the gunpowder to the Americans. This is construed into not mere treason, but a conspiracy against the life of King George, which would mean none of Delaney's family could inherit his property after his conviction. This is the EIC's ace in the hole — now they can bargain with the Prince Regent to get a complete tea monopoly. Thankfully, Godfrey does not have a heart attack on the spot and manages to run full speed to Delaney, who, of course, seems to know everything already. It's all good. Godfrey is his last loose end, anyway, and he arranges for them to meet Chichester in the Molly house. After that bit's sewn up, Delaney just has to sit back and wait to be arrested, beat up, thrown in the tower, and tortured for 12 hours straight. Eh, what's a bit of waterboarding when the ghost of your mother drowns you regularly? While he's going through all that, the pieces just fall into place. Godfrey can tell Atticus where the EIC has the prostitutes imprisoned; Chichester can ruin Sir Stuart's golf game with news about Godfrey's testimony; and, bonus, Lorna can convince Winter's little buddy to tell her the EIC murdered the girl. Phew! Finally, Delaney gets his way again, and Sir Stuart arrives at his cell to hear those ominous words: "I have a use for you."